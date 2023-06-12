Man threatens to kill girlfriend for boring sex

A Molepolole Magistrates Court has remanded in custody a man who allegedly assaulted and hurled profanities at his girlfriend in front of her kids, blaming her for bad sex. Kagiso Walehata, 40, is said to have threatened to kill his girlfriend, Botsalo Gaolathe, 34, with an axe after having sex with her, claiming it was […]
