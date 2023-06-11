Court to rule on NWDC saga next Friday

Maun High Court will next week Friday deliver a ruling relating to the political leadership stand-off at the North West District Council (NWDC). This follows last Thursday's urgent application by former Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, and his deputy- Lekonne Masoko, who are protesting their dismissal from office which was done through a vote of no […]
In this article:Kebadiretse Ntsogotho, Lekonne Masoko, Maun High Court, NWDC
