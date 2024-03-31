Major moves comedy back in GC and Phikwe

Get ready for a laughter-packed weekend as Major Moves Comedy brings the humor to Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino on April 5th, followed by Cresta Bosele in Selibe Phikwe the next day.

This comedic extravaganza promises rib-tickling performances from top local talents and esteemed comedians from South Africa and Zambia, ensuring a rollicking good time for comedy enthusiasts.

The events aim to spotlight upcoming comedians alongside established acts, offering a platform for new talent to shine. Hosted by the irrepressible Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende, the lineup features the dynamic Shanray Van Wyk, a two-time South African Comics Choice nominee known for his hilarious storytelling style.

Joining Van Wyk on stage will be a stellar cast including Augustus Phillimon from Francistown, Hubert Chingliz from Zambia, Boniface ‘Roy The Comedian’ Phetolo, Odirile Brooks from Tsabong, Thapelo Malani, and other surprise guests.

Gaolathe Kediemetse, the show promoter, praised Van Wyk’s comedic prowess, describing him as a standout performer with a knack for weaving funny and witty narratives.

“He made his television debut on SABC 1 in a show called Verified, and has since showcased his talent on Skeem Sam (as Quinton Lee), Ayeye (Season 2), MTV, and as the lead in Outsurance Life adverts.”

Tickets for these not-to-be-missed events are available at Webtickets and Spar outlets, priced from P150 for single tickets and P200 for doubles.

Doors open at 20:00hrs, so come early and get ready to laugh your worries away!