US ambassador pays BIUST courtesy call

The USA Ambassador to Botswana Howard Van Vranken recently paid a courtesy visit to the Botswana International University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor, Otlogetswe Totolo.

The US Ambassador and his entourage indicated interest in collaborating with the University to generate sustainable energy through solar energy in an effort to transition away from fossil fuels.

The Vice Chancellor treated the US Ambassador to a presentation on the services that BIUST provides, partnerships that they have or have had with US universities and a tour of the campus which culminated in a conversation with STEM students.

“I just wanted to mention a few of the opportunities that exist between BIUST and US institutions to demonstrate the great potential that lies out there. We are hopeful that the Embassy of the US in Gaborone could help us to pursue these opportunities further so that we can derive tangible benefits from our relationships,” Said Totolo.

In response to the Vice Chancellor’s address, Ambassador Van Vranken said that an institution like BIUST plays an important role in Botswana by providing skills and catalysing transformation.

“I want Botswana to be known as an innovative creative and dynamic in ways that would bring Botswana from what it is now to where you want to go, which is a diversely generating economic, not relaying on extractives rather create jobs and solving problems. I have seen, it’s a vision that BIUST is aiming for, hence USA is interested in helping you guys to realising your goal,” said Van Vranken.

The Ambassador also had a meet and greet session with the Fulbright program alumni currently working at BIUST. The Fulbright Program provides an opportunity to scholar’s from Botswana to study in the US.