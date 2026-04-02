Made famous by a song

What started as a simple, soulful moment has turned into a life-changing breakthrough for Olerato Sebotso, 23, better known as Tonie Whites.

She has become the name on everyone’s lips after a viral video of her singing ‘Botshelo Ke eng (What is life)’, a song by Trechyson Molly, DJ Promatic SA, and Dendofela sent shockwaves across social media. The Letlhakeng-born talent didn’t just sing the song, she owned it, captivating audiences with a voice many are now calling unforgettable.

The clip, first shared by socialite and host Kobe Red, quickly gained traction last week, transforming Tonie Whites from a rising creative into a full-blown viral sensation overnight.

And the numbers tell their own story.

Within days, Tonie Whites racked up a staggering 2.2 million views on TikTok and more than 1 million views on Facebook, a digital explosion that even she admits felt surreal.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. It was a dream come true. I heard about it before I saw it, and when I finally did, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said excitedly.

Interestingly, Tonie Whites shared with Voice Entertainment that she never set out to become a singer.

She revealed that her journey traces back to her childhood, where she would eagerly take the lead during school assemblies and actively participate in Scripture Union. That same passion carried her through senior school and beyond, quietly shaping the artist the world is only now discovering.

Her first official recording came in 2022 with Heart Healer, produced by Kzar a song rooted in emotional connection and relatability.

“When I write a song, I write something everyone can relate to something people run to when they are down.”

Since then, she has recorded more than 10 songs, collaborating with local talents such as DJ Laninah Benz, Benny T, D.D Tallpapi, Kzar, Sul Q, Mackey’s, and B.O Beatz. She has explored different genres including Afrotech, Amapiano, and 3-step.

“I am versatile. I can take any beat and just vibe with it,” she said.

Beyond the stage, Tonie Whites revealed that she is also a dedicated student at Boitekanelo College, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health Informatics. She is in her second year, proving her ambitions stretch far beyond music.

“Balancing books and beats is not easy, but I have a formula. It’s all about time management, knowing your priorities, and relying fully on God.”

Perhaps the most defining moment of her viral journey came when the original creators of Botshelo Ke Eng took notice.

Not only did they publicly praise her talent, but they also went looking for her.

Now, in a twist fit for a movie script, Tonie Whites is set to join them on tour, performing the very song that made her famous.

The upcoming shows promise a whirlwind experience, with stops including Serowe, Lizard Lounge in Phikwe, Castle Lite Unlocked in Letlhakane, and a grand Easter experience in Maun on April 3.

Inspired by local artist Han C, whose vocal style resonates with her own, Tonie Whites says she is stepping fully into her moment and not slowing down.

“I will be dropping new music soon. I hope my fans will love it.”

Among her upcoming releases is a new single titled O Nrobile Pelo, which she is eager to share with her growing fanbase.

With overwhelming support from family, friends, and a rapidly expanding fanbase, Tonie Whites says she is riding a wave many artists only dream of.