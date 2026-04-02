Turning beauty into impact

After coming close to the crown last year as a Top 10 finalist, Tonota-born beauty queen Magdeline Modipane returned to the Miss Botswana stage stronger, sharper, and more determined than ever.

Amid fierce competition in the 2026 edition, she stood out, winning the People’s choice category with over 1million votes and ultimately being crowned Miss Botswana 2026.

The 25-year-old Bachelor of Accountancy student at the University of Botswana is now set to represent the country at the 74th Miss World Festival in 2027.

Beyond beauty and poise, her reign is defined by purpose, through her Beauty With a Purpose initiative, Tlhokomelo, she champions the protection and well-being of vulnerable children, turning her crown into a platform for meaningful change.

What moment during the competition made you think, “I’ve got this”?

It wasn’t a single moment, but every time I stood in my truth. Whether engaging with children through Tlhokomelo or speaking on stage, I realized I wasn’t just competing, I was walking with purpose. That gave me the confidence and assurance that I was already the winner..

What was the toughest part of the journey to the crown?

Balancing vulnerability and strength. There were moments of doubt, pressure and expectation, but I had to remain grounded in who I am and why I started this journey in the first place. Choosing purpose over pressure was my greatest challenge and my greatest victory.

Did you have a strategy going into the pageant, or did you just go with the flow?

I had a clear intention rather than a rigid strategy to show up authentically. I prepared, but I also allowed space to grow, learn, and evolve throughout the journey.

What’s one issue close to your heart that you’re excited to work on?

Child neglect. Through Tlhokomelo, I address it holistically by educating children on their rights, building a network of guardians like social workers and police officers, and equipping children with life skills to thrive.

How do you want young girls in Botswana to feel when they look at you?

Seen. Capable. Worthy.

I want them to understand that their dreams are valid, their voices matter, and their circumstances do not define who they and determine their future.

What do you think makes you stand out?

My ability to merge compassion with action. I don’t just speak about change, I create systems that allow it to happen. My work is intentional, measurable, and rooted in genuine care.

What does this major milestone mean for you personally?

It is a reminder that purpose always prevails. This crown represents years of growth, resilience, and unwavering belief in something bigger than myself.

What legacy do you hope to leave at the end of your reign?

A Botswana where children feel protected, heard, and valued. I want Tlhokomelo to continue beyond me, impacting lives, shaping policies, and restoring the spirit of care across communities.

What does wearing the Miss Botswana crown truly mean to you, beyond the glamour?

It is a responsibility. It is leadership. It is a service.

The crown is not about being seen, it’s about seeing others and using my platform to uplift them.

In what way are you going to represent Botswana on the international stage?

With authenticity, intelligence, and purpose. I will showcase Botswana not only through our beauty and culture but through meaningful impact demonstrating that we are a nation that cares, protects, and nurtures its people.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m deeply playful and love laughter. While I carry a strong sense of responsibility, I also believe joy is an important part of healing and connection.

Crown aside, how would your friends describe you in three words?

Compassionate. Funny. Grounded.

What’s your guilty pleasure when no one is watching?

Dancing freely and singing even if I’m completely off-key.

How will you ensure your advocacy leads to real, lasting change?

Real change happens when impact moves from moments to systems. With Tlhokomelo, I’ve designed a three-pillar approach to education, guardianship, and life skills so that children are not only aware, but supported and empowered.

We are distributing bilingual booklets, building a network of guardians such as police officers and social workers, and equipping children with practical skills for independence. Beyond that, I focus on consistency and partnerships, because sustainable change is not a one-time act it is a commitment.

As we say, “ngwana ke wa mongwe le mongwe” it takes a village. And I am building that village, intentionally.

What has been the most humbling moment of your journey so far?

The most humbling moment was standing in a classroom and realising that for some children, basic care is not guaranteed. I remember one child who didn’t just need the booklet, I could see they needed to be seen, to be heard, and to be protected.

In that moment, I understood that this crown is not about me, it is about service. It reminded me that leadership is not about being above others, but about showing up for them, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Who is your biggest inspiration right now?

Right now, my biggest inspiration is the children I serve through Tlhokomelo. Their resilience, even in difficult circumstances, reminds me why I started.

They show me that hope is not something we wait for, it is something we create through action. They inspire me to keep building and to keep restoring the spirit of care, go tlhokomela bana ba rona.

How do you stay authentic in a role that demands perfection?

I’ve learned that authenticity is far more powerful than perfection. Perfection is external, but authenticity is internal and sustainable.

I stay grounded by remembering my “why”, the little girl who chose to serve in schools long before pageantry. So even on the biggest stages, I show up as myself: purpose-driven, compassionate, and real. Because people don’t connect with perfection, they connect with truth.

What keeps you grounded amidst all the attention?

Service keeps me grounded. When I step into communities, sit with children, and listen to their stories, I am reminded of what truly matters.

My faith, my values, and my purpose anchor me. At the end of the day, titles fade but impact remains. And that is what I choose to focus on.

Who or what has shaped the woman you are today?

I have been shaped by my experiences, my community, and my purpose. Growing up and volunteering in primary schools exposed me to both the beauty and the gaps within our society.

It taught me empathy, responsibility, and the importance of using my voice. Today, Tlhokomelo is a reflection of that journey, it is not just something I do, it is who I am. Ke godisitswe ke batho, mme jaanong ke boela kwa bathong.

Many people felt the questions posed were “too big” for this competition…what’s your take?

I believe the questions were not too big, they were necessary. Pageantry today is no longer just about beauty; it is about leadership, awareness, and global relevance.

The world we are stepping into is complex, and as young leaders, we must be ready to engage with those realities. Rather than seeing the questions as overwhelming, I see them as an invitation to rise, to think deeper, speak with intention, and lead with purpose.

Because a queen is not defined by how well she answers easy questions, but by how she responds to meaningful ones.