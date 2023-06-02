Pula The Musical showing this weekend

If you missed the opportunity to witness former Miss Botswana, Palesa Molefe’s return to theater, worry not! The beauty queen will once again grace the stage for the popular Pula Musical this weekend at Maitisong Theatre.

Dubbed Botswana’s biggest theatre production yet, the highly in demand musical will show for two nights: 2nd and 3rd June 2023.

The curtains will lift at 7pm to make way for an incredibly talented cast led by Palesa Molefe, Ntirang Berman, Kalima Mipata, Gabriel Modise and Pesalema Motshodi.

“It's the same musical that was shown in April, but we have tweaked the storyline ...