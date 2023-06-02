Teboho Moloi confirmed for August gospel concert

A collaboration between Pronounced Partners and TA Music Productions is set to make history this August by hosting South African Gospel sensation Teboho Moloi’s first ever concert in Botswana.

The event dubbed ‘Botswana Invasion’ is scheduled for August 26th at Game City rooftop parkade.

Despite his massive following in Botswana, which has grown significantly over the years, this will be Moloi’s first event in the country.

One of the event organisers, David Abraham, who is also Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) Secretary General, explained at a press briefing this we...