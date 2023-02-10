LOO calls on govt. to account

The Leader of Opposition (LOO) Dithapelo Keorapetse has revealed that the country records an average of 391 suicides every year, a sign that depression and stress are at level of national crisis.

He further said crime has reached alarming rate of seven women getting raped every day, whilst 1,515 robberies; 17 Auto Teller Machines (ATM) were bombed, and 7800 property crimes were reported in the last 12 months.

“We have become one of the most unsafe societies and crime remains unacceptably high. If we don’t resource our police with vehicles and modern equipment and hire more officers, incl...