Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Sabotage and limited resources frustrate innovators

By

Published

WATCH: Stakeholders at the annual FNBB Budget Review have concurred that innovators are facing challenges ranging from theft of their ideas to lack of infrastructure, yet the country needs them from transforming into a High Income economy....

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

BDC and FNBB pursue Guma Moyo

WATCH: Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) are on a rat race chasing millions of Pula they lent to Samson...

20/10/2022
Under the Pump Under the Pump

Business

Under the Pump

Pressure mounts on household incomes Economists have warned that the December increase in fuel prices will heap further pressure on already strained household incomes....

18/01/2022
Big boost for small enterprises Big boost for small enterprises

Business

Big boost for small enterprises

UNPD partners with FNBB to grow SMEs The First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) recently signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)...

23/11/2021
Mixed fortunes on the BSE Mixed fortunes on the BSE

Business

Mixed fortunes on the BSE

Of the 30 companies listed on the Botswana Exchange Limited (BSE), 14 of them saw their share prices decline between January and August this...

21/09/2021
A glimmer of hope A glimmer of hope

Business

A glimmer of hope

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) says the plan by Statistics Botswana (SB) for rebasing national accounts has the potential to advance the diversification agenda...

21/09/2021

Business

CEDA launch USSD platform

Agency look to up its digital game In a bid to keep up-to-date with the ever-evolving digital world of today, Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency...

04/05/2021
FNBB suffers 23 percent drop in profits FNBB suffers 23 percent drop in profits

Business

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) on Tuesday announced a 23 percent drop in profit after tax.

For the six-month period ended 31st December, the bank recorded a profit after tax of P326.9 million, almost a quarter down on the P425...

09/03/2021
COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate

Business

COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate

The Chief Executive Officer of the Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) Thabo Thamane says collaboration is key for the business community to emerge successful post-COVID-19....

22/12/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.