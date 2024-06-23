Kitchen hand in hot soup

A kitchen hand at Boitshoko Junior Secondary School has found himself in hot soup after being charged for threatening his other girlfriend, accusing her of communicating with his child’s mother.

31-year-old Kedumetse Tshegofatso who is facing a threat to kill charge appeared for arraignment before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court where he was lucky to be granted bail the same day.

The complainant, 23-year-old Bokamoso Lekong is said to have reported Tshegofatso for assault earlier in May this year.

On May 29th, Lekong says she noticed a failed call attempt from Tshegofatso’s phone and when she returned the call, it was answered by the mother of his child, who accused Lekong of stealing her boyfriend.

Two days later, an enraged Tshegofatso is said to have called Lekong, threatening to kill her if the mother of his child left him.

In his defence before court Tshegofatso said: “I was communicating with the complainant over the phone, evidence can be taken from Orange Botswana. May I be granted bail, I left a little child I’m the one taking care of him and I don’t have parents.”

Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi showed mercy on him granting him a P1 000 conditional bail and also ordered him to stay away from the complainant.

He will appear for mention on November 7th, 2024.