Mascom rebrands

Telecoms giant shifts towards tech-driven services under new “Always You” promise

Mascom Wireless today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, ushering in another defining chapter in a story that has always begun with Batswana.

Launched in Gaborone today, the new look marks another milestone in Mascom’s 28-year journey alongside Botswana. The company says the changes reflect its ambition to keep up with the evolving needs of customers, businesses and communities.

The new look introduces a refreshed logo, brand expression, and positioning, anchored by the tagline: “Always You.”

While the most visible change will be how Mascom looks and presents itself, the development is about far more than a new visual identity. It signals Mascom’s transition into a broader ecosystem of technology-enabled solutions for individuals, enterprises, and communities.

Beyond providing connectivity, Mascom aims to help customers use technology more meaningfully through digital platforms, smarter business solutions, financial and lifestyle services, and partnerships that accelerate innovation. In doing so, Mascom is positioning itself not only as the network that connects Botswana, but as a technology partner that unlocks growth, efficiency, and new possibilities across the economy.

At the heart of this evolution is “Always You” – a simple expression of Mascom’s enduring commitment to the people it serves. While technology evolves, one thing remains constant: the customer. Mascom listens because of you, innovates because of you, and connects with care because of you.

“Connection has never been simply about technology. It is about what technology enables: opening a business to new markets, giving a young person access to opportunity, helping a customer access a service, and enabling an organisation to operate differently,” said Makhwade-Seboni. “Mascom intends to be at the centre of that evolution. As we look to what comes next, our commitment remains clear: it has always been about you, and it will always be about you. Always You.”

The refreshed brand will be introduced progressively across Mascom’s customer and corporate touchpoints, including digital platforms, retail environments, advertising, signage, and other branded assets.

The refresh is accompanied by enhancements designed to simplify and improve the customer experience. These include the revamped Mascom Online portal with an enhanced user experience, as well as improvements within Mascom shops, including ticketing systems and high-value engagement spaces in selected retail environments.

While customers will see a new Mascom, the principles underpinning its relationship with Botswana remain firmly in place. “Our identity may be refreshed, but our responsibility remains – Always You,” said Makhwade-Seboni.

The refreshed brand begins appearing across Mascom’s channels and touchpoints from 16 October 2026, with a phased rollout continuing over the coming months.