Murder-accused uncles granted bail

A Maun Magistrates court has granted bail to two brothers who last month beat up their nephew to death in an act of discipline.

The two brothers, Oduetse Jamba 35, and Phillimon Jamba 49 were initially denied bail as the investigations were still at initial stages, however Magistrate Chandapiwa Molefhi granted the two accused men conditional bail.

“The accused person shall appear before court as and when required to do so, provide two sureties who will bind themselves with a sum of P1000 each and they shall report themselves to Maun Police fortnightly,” ruled Molefhi.

It is alleged that on Friday, May 10, 2024, the brothers tied Dimpho Peter, their nephew, to the window with a rope before repeatedly hitting him with sticks and a plastic axe handle.

It is believed the 25-year-old had developed a habit of stealing from family members and his two uncles were intent on teaching him a lesson.

Seeing the gravity of his injuries and realizing they may have taken the beating too far; the brothers are said to have taken their young relative to the hospital.

However, health officials reportedly refused to treat him without a medical report from the police.

The brothers then returned home, where they laid their injured nephew under a tree.

Later in the day, Peter’s sister discovered he was unresponsive, and they again rushed him to the hospital where he was sadly certified dead upon arrival.

The matter has been set for mention on July 08, 2024, when the two brothers will be remanded in custody until they meet the bail requirement.