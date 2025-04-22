HATAB turns up the heat

President Boko to open HATAB’s 40th annual conference in Maun

President Adv. Duma Gideon Boko will this week officially open the highly anticipated Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) Annual Conference which is slated for April 24 and 25 in Maun.

This year’s conference which promises, by all accounts, to be one of the most dynamic events in Botswana’s corporate calendar, carries extra weight as it celebrates 40 years of HATAB’s transformative contributions to the country’s tourism and hospitality sector.

While President Boko is expected to set the tone for the prestigious event held under the theme “Botswana Tourism: What are the conditions for Growth?’ Environment and Tourism Minister Wynter Mmolotsi, will deliver the keynote address, diving into the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

About 250 high-profile delegates are expected to attend, including private and public sectors, NGO’s, international affiliates and other key partners.

Over the two-day event, the stakeholders are expected to engage in deep, solution driven discussions tackling the biggest questions facing Botswana’s tourism landscape.

Since its inception in 1985, the HATAB Annual Conference has been instrumental in advancing local tourism, encouraging collaboration, and fostering positive change within the hospitality sector.

This year’s conference not only marks four decades of progress but also serves as a platform for stakeholders to explore innovative strategies for sustainable growth in tourism.

Participants can look forward to an electric lineup of activities including keynote speeches from renowned thought leaders, interactive workshops that explore cutting edge trends and technologies, and roundtable sessions designed to spark actionable ideas.

In addition to serious business, participants will also enjoy exclusive anniversary celebrations to honour the industry’s unsung heroes and organizations that have significantly propelled tourism to success.

Several hot-button topics to be discussed include Botswana’s emerging economic reality and its implications for tourism, sectoral performance trends, the diversification of the tourism product, and strategies to better integrate tourism into the national economy.

Discussions will also scrutinise the effectiveness of Botswana’s Tourism Development Strategy, sustainability, community participation and explore the role of digital technologies in driving tourism growth.

The HATAB Annual Conference has, over the years, been a catalyst for policy reforms and innovative solutions to industry challenges.

This week as all roads lead to Maun, the conversation will be hot and the stakes high, with the future of Botswana’s tourism on the table.