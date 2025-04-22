Was it really suicide?

*Investigators demand Tim Marsland’s proof of death *Some claim he hanged himself, others say he shot himself

The sudden death of Botswana’s most wanted white-collar criminal, Timothy Marsland, just days before a Johannesburg High Court ruling that would have finally extradited him to face trial has left investigators scrambling for answers.

In the wake of the death of the mastermind behind the corruption scandal that cost Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) approximately P490 million, it has emerged that some of the stolen money was spent on acquiring properties, whilst some was hidden in offshore bank accounts in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Sources close to investigations have hinted to The Voice that at the time of his death last week, Marsland had exhausted all avenues possible to evade extradition from South Africa to Botswana since 2019, and it was only a matter of weeks, if not days before he was handed over to Botswana authorities to face trial for the corruption and money laundering.

His cases have been heard in several courts including the Supreme Court.

Information reaching this publication indicates that the Johannesburg High Court was scheduled to make a ruling on February 28th on his extradition, but Marsland once again made an urgent application to stop extradition case on February 23rd, throwing the case backwards.

Marsland’s death has sparked suspicion amongst Botswana investigators and they are demanding evidence that includes photographs, fingerprints and postmortem report from their South African counterparts.

The demands were provoked by conflicting reports that he committed suicide by hanging, whilst others say he shot himself after a family dispute.

Marsland’s former attorney Advocate Charles Thomson said on Wednesday that he was aware of reports of Marsland’s death but added that he stopped being his client in 2021.

“I know about his death, but he stopped being my client in 2021 and he got married in 2022, and I have no idea about his family, his wife’s contact numbers or any information about his family members,” he said.

The Voice has learned that Marsland’s company, Manor Squad (PTY) Ltd is currently placed under liquidation and so far, the liquidators have discovered that the company built housing units in Durban and Johannesburg using the BPOPF funds.

The properties have been seized after the two governments worked together through a Mutual Legal Assistance arrangement on court cases involving Marsland since 2019.

“Millions of Pula were invested in some companies in South Africa, whilst other properties and funds were traced to the United Kingdom where they were registered under Marsland’s mother and sisters,” revealed another source.

Former Deputy Director of Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) Priscilla Israel was tasked with investigating and prosecuting the case, before she was redeployed to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

However, Israel declined to comment, whilst spokesperson for the DCEC Nlayidzi Gambule said that they will brief the media soon.

The recent imprisonment of former permanent secretary to the President Carter Morupisi for seven years for his role in the BPOPF scandal, on corruption and money laundering charges, the death of Marsland could be a blessing or a blow for the remaining accused person Rapula Okaile, who will have to defend himself and Marsland’s companies in which he was a director.

Meanwhile, the BPOPF case has put the Botswana Government under pressure to show the world, particularly the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) that it has put measures in place to fight Money laundering, and that those who commit the offence are tried and sent to prison.

After being grey listed and later removed a few years ago, over many loopholes in its laws, and financial system, Botswana is due for review in 2027 and the country must show evidence of its commitment to fighting money laundering.