From petty theft to car smuggling

A Zimbabwean man who appeared in The Voice Newspaper in 2022 after he was allegedly caught armed with tools of crime, is back in court, this time facing multiple car theft charges and an illegal immigration rap.

Clement Passmore Gondo, 40, appeared before a Francistown Magistrtes court last Thursday, accused of stealing three vehicles from Makobo village, Matsiloje village, and Tati River plots, and smuggling them across the border into Zimbabwe.

Gondo, previously caught with crime tools that included a bobbejaan spanner, gloves, a catapult, cutter, cooper hat, and crowbar, has seemingly graduated from small-time burglaries to cross- border car smuggling.

During his Thursday court appearance, he was accused of stealing a Toyota Corolla on April 13 th at Makobo, with co-accused Michael Simon, who had appeared in court earlier on April 25 th , while Gondo remained on the run.

After the charge sheet was read to him, a plea was reserved and the Investigating Officer Tlhabologo Keorapetse pleaded that he be locked up as the stolen vehicle has not been recovered.

“It has been confirmed that the stolen car is in Zimbabwe where the accused person originates. He is an illegal immigrant and a repeat offender with multiple car theft charges. He is alleged to have stolen Toyota Hilux vehicles at Matsiloje village and at the Tati River plots. He has another pending case to be registered with Central police involving the theft of a Quantum mini-bus," said Keorapetse.

He further said releasing Gondo on bail would likely lead to further offences as he allegedly steals cars and takes them to Zimbabwe without any travelling documents.

“We have so far liaised with Zimbabwe Interpol to assist us with the car in Zim. So we oppose his bail because if he is to be released he may dispose of the said vehicle,” closed the IO.

During cross examination, Gondo challenged the IO to provide evidence proving his involvement in the car theft. Magistrate Ditebogo Ntuli remanded him in custody and he was taken to another court to face a separate car theft charge.

In the other courtroom he appeared alongside 36-year-old Samuel Nyangira also from Zimbabwe charged for the theft of another Toyota Hilux at Tati River, belonging to Isabelle Gietzmann.

The plea was also reserved and they were remanded in custody as the investigations continue. On the third count of car theft, Gondo appeared last Wednesday alongside Morapedi Modimoopelo and Thusanyo Mokalake for the alleged theft of another Toyota Hilux at Matsiloje and they were also remanded.

Upon leaving the courtroom on Thursday, Gondo aggressively lunged at The Voice reporter as she was photographing him. Turning to the police officers, he made a chilling threat declaring: “In the next court appearance I’ll pretend to be going to the toilet and I’ll assault this b*#ch. You tell her that,” he said.