We want our refund

CDM Homes dragged to court over P56k refund

Property management company, CDM Homes has landed in fresh legal trouble after a disgruntled Mogoditshane couple dragged them to court over an alleged unpaid refund of P56,000.

Mokgweetsi Motlhale and his wife, Kelebogile Motlhale told The Voice that they purchased a residential plot from CDM Homes near Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School in 2024. When the deal failed to materialise, the couple say they requested a refund of the money they had already paid.

They further argue that CDM Homes acknowledged the debt in writing but has failed to honour an agreed repayment plan.

The Motlhales told this publication that CDM Homes formally acknowledged the refund in a letter dated April 8, 2026, signed by the company’s Finance Manager, Keitumetse Mogorosi.

The letter outlined a repayment plan under which Mokgweetsi would receive an initial payment of P20,000 on May 8, 2026, while the remaining P36,000 would be paid in three equal monthly installments of P12,000. However, the Motlhales say none of the agreed payments was made.

Kelebogile explained that although the purchase agreement was in her husband’s name, the payments were made from her bank account.

She stated that on May 25, 2026, she emailed CDM Homes authorising the company to transfer the refund into her husband’s bank account and followed up with several reminders, but no payment was processed.

CDM Homes Director Shirley Makhura admitted that the company owes the couple the money, but said payment was delayed as she did not know which bank account should receive the refund.

“The person who opened the CDM account with us is Mokgweetsi, but the bank account that was initially provided belongs to his wife. Since the money is being released from our trust account, we needed clarity before making the transfer,” said Makhura.

She further alleged that the couple had given conflicting instructions.

“The husband wanted the money transferred into his account and even threatened to burn down our offices if we paid it into his wife’s account. The wife also instructed us not to transfer the money into her husband’s account due to misuse of funds. We therefore asked them to provide an affidavit confirming where the money should be paid, we couldn’t just believe an email, we needed an affidavit from the police,” she explained.

Makhura added that it appeared the couple’s marital differences had complicated the payment process and insisted the company was prepared to settle the debt once the matter was clarified.

The Motlhales, however, insist they complied with the company’s request by obtaining and submitting the affidavit through the police. Despite doing so, they claim CDM Homes continued to postpone payment, giving them repeated promises that were never fulfilled.

Having lost patience, the couple decided to seek legal recourse. Court documents served to CDM Homes on Monday indicate that Mokgweetsi is suing the company for the P56,000 together with interest, at the prescribed rate and legal costs.

The writ gives CDM Homes seven days from the date of service to enter an appearance to defend the matter. Should the company wish to raise any special defence, exception or counterclaim, it is required to file the necessary court papers within the prescribed period.

In his court papers, Mokgweetsi argues that CDM Homes expressly acknowledged its indebtedness in April 2026 through the refund payment schedule, which he accepted but subsequently failed to honour the agreement.

He further contends that despite this agreement, the company failed to make any payments in accordance with the schedule.

Before approaching the matter legally, he says he issued a final demand and notified CDM Homes of his intention to institute legal proceedings, but the company allegedly failed to settle the outstanding amount.

Mokgweetsi said the company’s failure to honour its own repayment agreement has caused him financial hardship and unnecessary stress.

“It is deeply disappointing that despite CDM voluntarily acknowledging the debt and committing itself to a repayment plan, I am now forced to pursue this matter formally in order to recover monies lawfully due to me,” he said.