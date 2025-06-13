Botswana’s African queen

Makgatle named Africa Team Captain at Chess Champs

Botswana Chess Federation’s (BCF), Goitsemodimo Makgatle has been awarded the huge honour of leading Africa as Team Captain at the on-going FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in London.

The tournament started on Tuesday, with play continuing through to Monday 16 June.

Dubbed ‘Team Mother Continent’, the eight-member playing squad includes players from: Egypt, Ghana, Madagascar, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa and Libya.

As captain, Makgatle is responsible for the team’s strategy, logistics and communication.

Beaming with pride, the respected administrator described the appointment as a moment she will cherish forever.

“This is the first time that I have assumed this role especially under the auspices of ACC [African Chess Confederation]. It means a lot to me because this shows that my job locally is recognised. I’m grateful for this opportunity since it means growth for women administrators in sports. I believe my consistent commitment to the game, leadership qualities, and experience as an administrator played a key role in this selection,” Makgatle said, adding she has always strived

to uplift the team spirit and led with purpose.

Last year, the former national team player took charge of Botswana’s

junior team in South Africa for the Africa Youth Chess Championships and again at the World Youth Chess Championships in Brazil.

In 2023, she was requested by the BCF to fill in the role of Public Relations Officer (PRO) following the resignation of the previous office bearer.