‘Victim’ backtracks on rape claim, wants case dropped

A rape trial scheduled to start before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Tuesday suffered an unexpected delay when the complainant announced she was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

However, with the case involving extreme violence and a knife, the trail is likely to go ahead regardless of the complainant’s change of heart.

“Maybe you should request for assistance from Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but I don’t think it will be possible to simply withdraw the matter,” explained presiding Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo.

It is rumoured the suspect, Mookami Modisaotsile, 45, may have paid his 33-year-old accuser to withdraw the charges.

The alleged rape dates back to 4 March 2022 at Lephepe village in Kweneng District.

On the fateful night over three years ago, the complainant went for entertainment at a local bar, with Modisaotsile arriving later and ordering her to come with him to the farm where he worked.

Although they were not dating, it seems Modisaostile told everyone they were lovers, before pulling her away from the bar in full view of everyone.

On the walk home, he reportedly pointed out a puddle in the road, warning her that if she did not accept him as her boyfriend he would cut her into tiny pieces with his okapi knife and throw her remains in the water.

Scared for her life, she ran away while the suspect was relieving himself. However, he is said to have given chase, catching up with the frightened woman at her house as she tried to unlock the front door.

Modisaotsile allegedly pushed her inside, locked the door and forced her to undress before raping her twice with a condom. It is reported he kept his knife under the pillow throughout the ordeal.

The complainant managed to escape at around 5am in the morning, telling the suspect she was going to fetch water to wash her clothes.

Instead she went to find her brother and together they alerted the police.

Though the witnesses were all present in court, including the complainant, the Magistrate postponed the matter to 10 July after advising the prosecutor to seek advice from the DPP.

Chances for the case to be withdrawn before court are thought to be slim. Meanwhile, Modisaotsile remains out on bail.