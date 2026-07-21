Carted off to prison

Shooter gets 12 years for ‘donkey cart’ murder

In a surreal act of symmetry, 12 years after he shot another man dead in a dispute over a donkey cart, a convicted killer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Fuelled by drink and fear, Bathoki Chaka, 35, gunned down Gakenosi Achokwe, 34, at Masekgoromelo cattlepost near Boro in a fatal fallout back on 2 December 2014.

Chaka was 23 at the time, with Francistown High Court taking his youthful age into account when sentencing him earlier this month.

The fact that he was drunk, had been provoked and did not plan to kill, with the weapon seemingly going off by accident, all served to save Chaka from a potential date with the hangman.

Court heard the two men fell out after Chaka got word Achokwe was spreading rumours he had been abusing a donkey cart he borrowed from a friend.

After initially voicing his displeasure to the other man’s wife, Chaka then confronted Achokwe, who reportedly reacted aggressively, assaulting him.

A scuffle ensued and, during the struggle, the loaded shotgun went off with tragic consequences for both men.

Before passing sentence, Chief Justice, Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe noted society needs protecting from unnecessary loss of lives and thus he was compelled to hand-out a punishment that acts as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

“The accused is not a first offender. He has admitted two previous convictions for the offence of theft and another of unlawful possession of dagga, both committed in 2010,” added Ketlogetswe, who balanced this out with the fact the matter has been hanging over Chaka’s head for a prolonged period.

Indeed, the long, anxious wait has taken its toll on Chaka, who looks much older than his 35 years.

“It appears the accused is not generally a person of violent disposition and that the commission of this offence was out of his character,” continued Ketlogetswe.

Three years and eight months will be shaved off the 12-year sentence, time Chaka has already spent behind bars on remand on three separate occasions.