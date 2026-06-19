BDF cheetahs show their teeth

Army rise to the occasion in historic first for women’s rugby

Botswana rugby entered an exciting new chapter over the weekend as the inaugural women’s 15s league got underway, marking a significant milestone in the development of the ladies game.

The historic opening fixture saw BDF Cheetahs overpower Jwaneng 12-0 in a low-scoring but entertaining encounter at the LKC grounds.

In truth, the scoreline was secondary on a day when women’s rugby successfully transitioned from shorter formats into the traditional 15-a-side game.

Players from both teams showed determination, resilience and growing tactical awareness as they embraced the grueling demands of the sport’s full version.

BDF Cheetahs proved the stronger side on the day, controlling key phases of play and capitalizing on scoring opportunities to secure the landmark first victory.

While Jwaneng were unable to trouble the scoreboard, they demonstrated encouraging signs and fought hard throughout the 80-minute contest.

The three-team women’s league continues this weekend, with BDF Cheetahs looking to extend their winning start when they take on Griffons in Gaborone.

Meanwhile, the men’s league continued with another action-packed weekend across the country.

There was nothing to separate UB Rhinos and defending champions, BDF Cheetahs on Friday, the two sides cancelling each other out in a 26-26 nail-biter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

At the LKC grounds on Saturday, early pace setters, Jwaneng Wildebeest maintained their perfect start to the season, securing a convincing 24-8 victory over an injury-hit LKC Jaguars.

Showcasing their strength and physicality, the mining town dominated proceedings to claim a third win out of three and condemn Jaguars to a third successive defeat.

In Palapye, university rivals BIUST Buffaloes and Botho Ryders squared off in a highly anticipated ‘battle of the brains’.

It was the hosts who emerged victorious, goring their way to a comprehensive 27-7 triumph, giving their opponents a lecture in attacking prowess and defensive discipline. It was the Buffaloes first win of the season, while Ryders remain winless, rooted to the bottom of the seven-team log.

They take on fellow strugglers Jaguars this weekend, with both sides seeking their first win. Other fixtures see Gaborone Hogs host BDF Cheetahs, while league leaders Jwaneng welcome UB Rhinos.