FANFABO reflect on successful year

Local literature’s leading light, the Fiction Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association of Botswana (FANFABO) gathered in Palapye over the weekend for its second-ever Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Speaking at the well-attended event at Cresta Botsalo, FANFABO Chairperson, Bakalanga Malikongwa noted the organisation has been busy since its launch in October 2023.

“We are now part of the Network of African National Authors Associations (NAANAH) which means Botswana authors now have a voice,” she revealed proudly.

As a sign of its growing influence on the continent, FANFABO are also members of the Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA).

“These developments open new opportunities for Botswana authors to access networks, training and publishing platforms. Through these international partnerships, Botswana authors now have greater access to continental literacy programmes and opportunities to collaborate with writers across Africa and beyond,” explained Malikongwa, urging members to protect their intellectual property by registering their works with the association.

This covers all manner of literature, including: poems, novels, biographies, textbooks, research papers and manuscripts.

Malikongwa added FANFABO work closely with the Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) to ensure local authors get their dues.