Ezra Neethings and Bushiri’s toxic breakup

Ban-T and Veezo View squash secret beef for 'OTV2' Six years after they first linked up, Ban T and Veezo View have joined forces...
With a wonderful voice, a natural gift for song-writing and an ability to move her beautiful body in time to the beat, Baratwa Phuthego...
GHETTO CHEF COMPETITION Botswana Chefs Association (BCA) is planning a chefs competition this August in Francistown. This was revealed by the association's President Thuto...
IT ENDED IN TEARS A few weeks ago, Shaya was excited about a new celeb couple in town. Unfortunately, it seems that things have...
KABZA DE SMALL ONE MAN SHOW Piano hub and Dark Knights events will this Saturday host, Kabza De Small’s One Man Show at Game...
Renowned Nigerian gospel artist, Gift Ugochi Christopher, fondly known as Minister GUC, has risen quickly on the African music scene; Saturday’s ‘It is Possible’...
Fabulous Fino and his super sax Seven years ago, Kabelo Diphatsa, a music teacher at Donga JSS in Francistown, planted a seed in the...