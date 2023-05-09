Ezra Neethings and Bushiri’s toxic breakup

Musician claims he was not fired, but left on his own

Ezra Neethings has rubbished claims made by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s ECG church that he was fired from the church for misconduct.

Throughout the week, the Danko hitmaker’s name became a popular social media search as a result of a demeaning statement said to have been published by the church.

“We have been instructed to inform every son and daughter of Major one that this man who uses the name "NEETHINGS" to his real first name EZRA is no longer a member of our Church.”

The statement explained that the main reason for his di...