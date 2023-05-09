Connect with us

Politics

The underdog that became the top dog

UB SRC PRESIDENT: Maatla Magibisela

New political party sweeps to victory in UB

Maatla Magibisela, is the new Student Representative Council at the University of Botswana. The new kid on the political block acquired at seat the hell of student power through a new entrant on the political party space, the Diplomatic Student Power (DSP), defeating Moono Wa Baithuti and Alliance for Progressive and Botswana Congress Party’s United Student Movement as well as Botswana Democratic Party’s GS26.

Magibisela got 571 votes with Boniface Seane of the BDP who trailing behind with 523 votes. The 22-year-old Kopong born young politici...

