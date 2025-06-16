Dumped boyfriend allegedly slits lover’s throat

A 30-year-old man from the small village of Sesung is facing a murder charge after allegedly slitting his lover’s throat in an apparent jealous rage last week Friday (6 June).

After spending the weekend on the run, Tebogo Dimponye Mokhe handed himself into Maboane Police Post the following Monday.

He is accused of brutally killing 37-year-old Kebagopotswe Ramogotswana, who was laid to rest today (Monday 16 June).

Ramogotswana was found by her aunt, 71, the following morning after the old lady went to check on her in her bedroom.

The two women had parted way the previous night, retiring to bed in different rooms.

The aunt was surprised to find Ramogotswana’s bedroom door wide open, her shock turning to horror when she discovered her niece motionless on the bed with a deep gash to her throat.

Although the police were called and Ramogotswana rushed to the hospital it was already too late and she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court, where he is yet to take a plea, Mokhe was remanded in custody.

It is believed he acted out of anger, unable to accept that Ramogotswana was no longer in love with him.

Mokhe will appear for mention on 26 June.