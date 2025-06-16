United in the fight against corruption

DCEC hails media as important ally

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has reiterated the media’s importance as a key ally in the fight against corruption.

In a meet and greet session in Francistown last week, the DCEC Director General (DG), Botlhale Makgekgenene said the 4 th estate and the graft busting agency should work together, noting the former is crucial for dissemination of information.

“It’s a partnership rooted in a shared vision of accountability, transparency and contributing to fostering a culture of integrity,” declared Makgekgenene.

The DG said DCEC and the media are part of a broader governance framework that seeks to uphold and promote the principles of good governance and public trust in local institutions.

In a meeting meant to foster a close relationship and share insights into ongoing efforts to combat corruption and promote economic integrity, the DG said in this era of fake news, the media’s role is more important than ever before.

“The media has a role, a significant responsibility to be diligent with fact checking,” she added.

Makgekgenene further noted there was a need to explore avenues for joint initiatives like targeted public awareness campaigns, workshops and training sessions that can empower both teams to better understand their respective roles in combating corruption.

The DG assured journalists the DCEC is committed to strengthening communication and partnership with them, and to create opportunities for direct engagement.

“An informed media is a powerful ally in the quest for economic and social justice,” she concluded.