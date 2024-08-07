DTCB splash P3 million in the pool

The Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) have once again dived deep into local swimming, splashing P3 million on the sport in a three-year sponsorship deal.

The money will be used to support and develop swimmers through the Botswana Swimming Sports Association’s (BSSA) Long-Term Athlete Development Programme.

This includes training camps for both junior and senior athletes at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria, where they will be under the guidance of world-renowned South African Coach, Rocco Meiring.

The camps will include strength and conditioning, as well as sports psychology and physiotherapy support, all designed to enable BW’s swimmers to excel on the global stage.

This latest cash injection continues DTCB’s blossoming relationship with BSSA, an affiliation that started last September, when the mining giant’s forked out P100, 000 for the youth team to take part in the Junior World Aquatic Championships in Natenya, Israel.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch last week, DTCB Managing Director (MD), Sedireng Serumola, said they are devoted to helping athletes realise their potential.

“Our aim is to provide support that will not only enhance the performance and strength of our athletes but also prepare them for the prestigious 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. We recognise the importance of providing equal opportunities for all aspiring athletes, regardless of gender or age. By supporting the development of our nation’s swimmers, we are not only creating opportunities for athletic success but also contributing to the overall well-being and empowerment of our communities,” stressed Serumola.

For her part, BSSA President, Kgaotsang Matthews, thanked DTCB for their continued support, noting that together, they could take swimming to dazzling new heights.

“In order to improve our athletes’ performance, we need to lend whatever support we can to the athletes and coaches to maximise their potential. We can only do that, with monetary investment. This programme can never be a success if we do not consider that at the centre of the athlete’s success is the coach behind the swimmer. There is no point building all this support around the swimmer, when we are not working with the coach. The coach is pivotal to the programme, as the implementer, an up skilled coach helps to change the landscape of swimming in Botswana. Not only will the swimmers on the programme benefit, but all the swimmers registered under the BSSA,” declared Matthews.

The swimming head noted the sponsorship is perfectly timed, coming at the start of an Olympic Cycle, voicing her confidence it will result in more swimmers qualifying for Los Angeles 2028.

In its 20 years existence, BSSA has a proud record of qualifying swimmers for the Olympics, starting with Sam Paxinos and James Kamyuka at Beijing 2008.

Apart from London 2012, Botswana have been present in the pool at the Olympics since then, the latest appearances coming in Paris from flag-bearer, Maxine Egner in the 100m freestyle and Adrian Robinson in 100m breaststroke.