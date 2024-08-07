BDMA Netball tournament underway

Action heats up as 8 eye glory

After hosting a successful football league earlier this year, the Botswana Diamond Manufacturers Association (BDMA) has switched sports, turning its attention to netball.

Christened the ‘BDMA Netball Tournament 2024’, the competition features eight teams divided into two groups, with the action commencing at the BONA Courts in Gaborone last Saturday.

In Group A, Tache started the tournie in emphatic style, thrashing Diarough 79-4 to lay down an impressive marker to the rest of the sides. Having finished runners-up in the football back in May, Tache will be desperate to go one better in the netball.

The group’s other game was a much closer affair, Star Rays edging out Aurostar 37-35 to claim ‘the battle of the stars’ bragging rights in what was an absorbing contest.

In Group B, Finestar got off to a winning start, looking in fine form as they shot down Zebra Diamonds 55-16. Champions of the football, Finestar appear an equally formidable force on the netball courts as they hunt the double.

Wrapping up the opening day fixtures, KGK Diamonds had too much sparkle for Pluczenik, running out convincing 39-27 winners.

Reflecting on the tournament’s triumphant launch, which attracted a sizeable, energetic crowd, BDMA Chairman, Siddarth Gothi said they were thrilled to organise such an event.

“I encourage the teams to play with the spirit of sportsman,” urged Gothi.

Wishing the participants the best of luck, Manager for Stakeholder Relations at HRDC, Topo Rabasima-Muthoni, officially opened the tournament by shooting the first ball into the net, drawing loud cheers from the spectators.

For his part, Tournament Director, Jignesh Patel said the sporting spectacle will showcase the talent and enthusiasm of BDMA’s participating teams.

“Under the theme ‘Bringing Us Together’, this event aims to strengthen community bonding through competition spirit and sportsmanship,” highlighted Patel.

The tournament is sponsored by DTCB (Platinum Sponsor) and Village Imaging (Gold Sponsor and T-Shirt Sponsor), reflecting their commitment to supporting sports and fostering youth development.

Games continue for the next three weeks, culminating in Finals Day on 24 August, where the top two teams from each group will do battle for the title.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Group A

Diarough vs Aurostar

Tache vs Star Rays

Group B

KGK vs Finestar

Pluczenik vs Zebra