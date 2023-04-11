Dow lectures BDP on democracy

Moagi up next for disciplinary hearing

Specially Elected MP and former minister Dr Unity Dow has responded with fire to summons issued by Botswana Democratic Party Chief Whip Liakat Kablay for disciplinary hearing.

Dr Dow has advised Kablay to appreciate that in a democracy there are differences of opinion, culture of debate, and that he should never try to censor anybody in Parliamentary debates.

The summons emanates from a saga surrounding the removal of Kgosi Mosadi Seboko from the Pan African Parliament on March 14th, more than 12 months before end of her term next year.

Dow ...