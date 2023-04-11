Khoisan and Han-C amped up for Vic Falls Carnival

Local artists Khoisan and Han-C are part of a stellar lineup of over 30 of Africa’s hottest music acts that will perform at this year’s Vic Falls carnival.

The annual festival which has now moved to April will be headlined by multi-award winning acts Black Motion, Jah Prayzah, Musa Keys, Oskido and many more.

Set for April 28th to April 30th, the mainstage of Africa’s most exhilarating music and adventure festival will be held at Elephant Hills Resort in Zimbabwe.

An ecstatic Han-C expressed gratitude for having been given such a platform to showcase his craft. “I am super excited as ...