Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Khoisan and Han-C amped up for Vic Falls Carnival

By

Published

Khoisan and Han-C amped up for Vic Falls Carnival
GOING INTERNATIONAL: Khoisan, ON THE BIG STAGE: Han C

Local artists Khoisan and Han-C are part of a stellar lineup of over 30 of Africa’s hottest music acts that will perform at this year’s Vic Falls carnival.

The annual festival which has now moved to April will be headlined by multi-award winning acts Black Motion, Jah Prayzah, Musa Keys, Oskido and many more.

Set for April 28th to April 30th, the mainstage of Africa’s most exhilarating music and adventure festival will be held at Elephant Hills Resort in Zimbabwe.

An ecstatic Han-C expressed gratitude for having been given such a platform to showcase his craft. “I am super excited as ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

A nation in distress A nation in distress

Featured

Letter from Zim A nation in distress

“The only time there is electricity at my place is between 2300 and 04:55am everyday…” tweeted a local journalist on Sunday. Someone responded to...

1 day ago
Spiritual husband casting out ends in rape charge Spiritual husband casting out ends in rape charge

News

Spiritual husband casting out ends in rape charge

An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe who makes a living as a spiritual healer was arrested and hauled before the magistrate court on Tuesday facing...

14/03/2023
Big Weekend Friday 03 March 2023 Big Weekend Friday 03 March 2023

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 03 March 2023

UNITED ARTISTS SC CREW INVADE MOLEPS United Artists Social Club members will this Saturday invade, Meuzik Cabin Lounge in Molepolole as part of the...

07/03/2023
A helping hand A helping hand

News

A helping hand

Touched by last week’s story ‘Hunger and Handcuffs’ about a woman who was locked up for stealing P134 worth of beef stew, a kind-hearted...

28/02/2023
Is SA going the Zim way? Is SA going the Zim way?

Opinions

Is SA going the Zim way?

Beware the dangers of 'Zimbabwefication'! I learnt a new word recently: Zimbabwefication and I really found it quite interesting. The word was used in...

07/02/2023
Han C 'Peps up' for V-day Han C 'Peps up' for V-day

Entertainment

Han C ‘Peps up’ for V-day

'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet! Set...

07/02/2023
Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023 Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 03 February 2023

SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...

04/02/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

News

Trying new things

*A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

17/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.