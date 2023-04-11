Khoisan and Han-C amped up for Vic Falls Carnival

You May Also Like
Featured
“The only time there is electricity at my place is between 2300 and 04:55am everyday…” tweeted a local journalist on Sunday. Someone responded to...
News
An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe who makes a living as a spiritual healer was arrested and hauled before the magistrate court on Tuesday facing...
Entertainment
UNITED ARTISTS SC CREW INVADE MOLEPS United Artists Social Club members will this Saturday invade, Meuzik Cabin Lounge in Molepolole as part of the...
News
Touched by last week’s story ‘Hunger and Handcuffs’ about a woman who was locked up for stealing P134 worth of beef stew, a kind-hearted...
Opinions
Beware the dangers of 'Zimbabwefication'! I learnt a new word recently: Zimbabwefication and I really found it quite interesting. The word was used in...
Entertainment
'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet! Set...
Entertainment
SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...