Moagi’s courtroom nightmare begins

Former Minister gets P5k bail in P5.1 million corruption case

Former Minerals Minister, Lefoko Moagi this week appeared before Broadhurst Magistrates Court accused of corruption and money laundering during his time in power.

State, who requested plea be reserved, claim Moagi abused his ministerial office for personal gain and later attempted to disguise the proceeds of crime.

Investigating Officer (IO), Detective Ngiye Ngiye told court investigations were still at an early stage, hinting that more suspects may be charged once their enquiries are concluded.

Moagi, who served as Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security for five years, from 2019 to 2024, is facing two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

On or about 17 April 2024, he is accused of unlawfully receiving P4, 706, 000 from New Energy Company (Pty) Ltd, channelled through Wisecreatives Investments (Pty) Ltd. The alleged pay-off is believed to be a reward for issuing prospecting licences for base metals in the Gantsi, Tsabong and Tutume districts.

The funds were reportedly deposited into a Bank Gaborone account held by Wisecreatives Investments, to which Moagi is said to have been given access, including a bank card. The charge sheet further links the transactions to Riders (Pty) Ltd, described as an associated company.

The state further allege that on or about 30 August 2024, Moagi used his position as a public officer to unlawfully obtain ‘valuable consideration’ for his own benefit from Sieyuan Electric Botswana (Pty) Ltd.

Prosecutors claim he received 100 heifers and one bull, cumulatively valued at P417, 500, from the company, which at the time had commercial contracts with Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), a parastatal entity falling under his ministerial portfolio.

The former Ramotswa Member of Parliament (MP) also faces a money laundering charge, with the state alleging that between 30 November 2024 and 22 April 2025, in Gaborone, he acted jointly and in concert with other persons to disguise proceeds of corruption.

Prosecutors say Moagi signed a false loan agreement with a representative of Sieyuan Electric Botswana (Pty) Ltd, identified as Mr Han, purporting that P417, 500 was a loan, when in fact the money was allegedly proceeds of corruption arising from the livestock transaction.

With the state happy for Moagi to be granted bail, his freedom was set at P5, 000, on condition he notifies the IO when travelling outside the country and attends all court proceedings without fail.

The high-profile drama continues on 31 March, when Moagi returns to court for status update.