‘Cold’ arson case heats up

Red-faced with rage at his neighbour for repeatedly rejecting his love proposals, a hot-headed man is alleged to have taken revenge by burning down her hut.

That was on 4 November 2019.

Nearly six years later, Mooki Tshepo Nkgorosang, 36, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court for the first time last week, charged with arson.

Although he was arrested almost immediately after the fire, it seems the matter delayed because the victim, Kebalemogile Balala and her family lived a nomadic life and relocated shortly after the incident.

Nowhere to be found, the family finally resurfaced earlier this year, allowing police to continue their investigations and bring Nkgorosang to court.

The suspected arsonist is said to have torched his neighbour’s house in Maboane village in Kweneng West, with the inferno causing damage worth P4, 359. In total, four blankets, clothing, carpet and plates were reduced to ashes.

It could have been much worse, however, as Balala was fast asleep inside the hut. The sleeping woman was roused from her slumber by a ‘bright light’, which turned out to be the flickering flames. Fortunately, she was able to scamper to safety before the inferno took hold.

It is reported that earlier in the night, Nkgorosang was seen standing silently under a tree in the yard without approaching Balala or her parents.

After the fire, the family seemingly noticed a trial of footprints from the tree to the scorched house, which aroused their suspicions.

The matter was reported to Maboane Police Post, and the accused, who protested his innocence, was swiftly arrested.

Left with taking a statement from the complainant, the case went cold when Balala and her family disappeared without a forwarding address.

During last Tuesday’s long overdue arraignment, Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo commended the prosecution for completing all the relevant documents and submitting them before court.

All that is left is for a trial date to be set.

Out on bail, Nkgorosang is due back in court for mention on 12 August.