Beer and blood

Youth allegedly stabs friend for drinking his booze

A 23-year-old youth finds himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly stabbing another man in a row over beer on Sunday night.

Although he insists he acted in self-defence, Bakang Thobanyane is said to have stuck a knife in 25-year-old Kgosietsile Ntehelang’s chest when an evening of fun at his home ended in blood and tears.

The incident occurred at Moseto cattlepost near Takatokwane village in Kweneng west.

Arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ facing a charge of unlawful wounding, the suspect was overheard chatting outside court, claiming he bought himself some beer and Ntehelang drank it.

“When I told him to buy so that I also drink his beer he refused and we had a dispute. He pressed me on the ground and took out a knife; when I grabbed that knife I mistakenly stabbed him on the ribs,” said Thobanyane.

His story remained the same in court, telling the Magistrate he was defending his life as it was the other man who brandished the weapon.

Trying his luck for freedom, the baby-faced suspect revealed he had left his employer’s cows unattended inside the kraal.

“He doesn’t know where I am. May I be released on bail to care for the livestock,” said a remorseful-sounding Thobanyane.

However, with investigations fresh and Ntehelang hospitalised in a critical condition, the accused was remanded in custody. He is due back in court on 24 June.