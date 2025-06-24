Handcuffed and dangerous

Man gets four years for stabbing a cop

A Shashemooke village man has been slapped with a four-year jail term for unlawful wounding after he stabbed a police officer in the cheek.

The 40-year-old resident of Muzila ward, Olebogeng Bayani, was convicted on his own plea of guilty in April this year. He was also charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Bayani stabbed Thabang Kaisara’s face on April 14, 2022, at his residence and fled the scene. Kaisara and another police officer were escorting Bayani to collect his belongings at his house where he then stabbed him.

He was initially arrested for alleged break-in and theft offences and when he was to be detained at Kutlwano police cells he requested that he be taken to his house to collect his medication.

Upon arrival at the house, he got in and when the cops followed him, he violently attacked them and took out a knife whilst in handcuffs and stabbed Kaisara on the cheek.

Before the sentence was passed, Bayani begged for the court’s leniency. “I have kids that I am taking care of. I plead with this court to temper justice with mercy when sentencing me,” he said.

He was then sentenced to a prison term of four years for unlawful wounding from which five months was suspended.

Then for escaping from lawful custody he was sentenced to a prison term of 18 months. The sentences shall run concurrently.