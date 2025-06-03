Celeb edition with Sis Flo

Although she’s no relation to The Voice’s legendary reporter Dip Flo, Disco singer-cum-MC, Sis Flo has forged an equally successful career in local entertainment. The Serowe sensation, real name Flora Letshwenyo Kgaswane, commands attention with her charisma and loud voice, bringing energy to every stage she performs on…

Who is Sis Flo?

I am a 42-year-old mother of two who was born and raised at Botalaote ward. I am the last born in our family of four sisters. Growing up I was the best student in Traditional dance and Drama at Motalaote Primary School. In 2005 I joined music doing Disco before mixing it with Mcing in 2011 because I trusted my voice. I still sing Disco and also have a black belt in karate. Lastly I am the Secretary at Head Mountain of God Apostolic Church in Zion.

Who inspired you?

I was inspired by the late old Disco artist, Girlie Mafura. She was from South Africa and was big in the early 90s. I enjoyed her style so much; she is the reason why my music is old Disco.

Switching from the past to the present; which notable artists have you worked with?

I have worked with the late Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Dan Tshanda, Mathlatini, Boju Muju, Khoza Mkhozeni Maghebula and MC Maswe just to mention a few.

What are the typical challenges that come with being an MC?

I love Mcing so much that I find it hard to spot the challenges. If the atmosphere at a festival is low, I know how to wake it up. I understand my job sometimes comes with being disrespected on stage so I know how to handle it well.

So have you had any unpleasant experiences while on stage?

I have not been embarrassed by anything yet but I have come across artists who like discouraging and looking down on other artists on stage. And I do not like artists who perform drunk and smell of cigarettes.

Where do you want to see yourself in the coming years?

I want to be abroad swimming with the big sharks of the entertainment industry. I trust myself that something big is coming my way.

What type of events have you MC’d before?

I am always hired in churches, festivals, rallies for big politicians like the former President, Ian Khama.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My celebrity crush is Setika Sola.

Apart from Mcing, what else keeps you busy?

I am a businesswoman so I am always busy running up and down with my businesses. I am also a Cosbots licensing agent.

Facebook tells me you also got married earlier this year? Congratulations – who’s the lucky man?

Actually it was back 2019. The lucky man is Mr Matshelo Bokkie Kgaswane and we are still very happy together. In fact, it’s me that’s the lucky one!

Five things people don’t know about you?

I am very strict

I like socializing with men more than women to avoid gossip

I am happily married

I like cleanliness

I like helping those in need