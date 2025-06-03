Belles of the ball

Young ballerinas Belfast-bound for World Champs

Five ballerinas from Bella-Rosa Dance Academy will pack up their tutu skirts and ballet slippers as they head off for the adventure of their young lives: the World Dance Championships in Belfast.

The talented troupe, aged between six and 12, earned their place at the global event after impressing at various local and regional competitions. The fantastic five are: six-year-old Lalyla Samsam, Tiyapo Themba, 12, Ainie Godlop Wei, 11, Anele Sealetsa, 10, and Llelentle Letsididi, 9.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Bella-Rosa Director, Gorata Kekgethile, revealed the youngsters qualified after excelling in the World Lyrical Dance Federation qualifiers in South Africa, where they won many medals.

“It’s a proud moment for us as a studio and a country,” declared the highly-rated Dance Instructor, whose students consistently rank top in competitions such as Dance Fusion, Elements of Dance and the Botswana International DanceSport Grand Prix.

At the World Champs, dancers will compete in various styles, including: Lyrical, Jazz and Acrobatics.

Fortunately, at the Gaborone-based Bella-Rosa, dancers are well trained on all three disciplines. “With Ballet as the technical foundation, Lyrical for emotional expression, Jazz for energy and performance and Acro for a combination of dance and gymnastics,” explains Kekgethile.

“Preparation is intense and deeply intentional. All our dancers train as professional athletes, and we hope they can make a career out of it. Sometimes it is challenging because they are young, but their dedication and effort are awe-inspiring.”

Despite their progress, the academy continues to face financial challenges, especially with international travel and competition fees. The problem reared its ugly head last year, when some dancers could not attend the championships in Scotland due to lack of funds.

“Dance is costly; from the hours of practice to costumes and travel costs. Unfortunately, support for the arts is still limited in Botswana, especially in our field,” notes Kekgethile, who appealed to the public, government and private sponsors for support to cover travel, accommodation, meals and competition registration.

“Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to the championships. Sponsors can also partner with us for visibility opportunities during the lead-up to the event and beyond. If you’d like to support or collaborate, please get in touch with us,” she said.

The event is set for July 31st to August 3rd in the Northern Irish capital at the world-famous Waterfront Hall.