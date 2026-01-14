Where walls speak

He’s a living proof that passion, patience and persistence can turn a childhood pastime into a lasting creative legacy.

Mahalapye-born visual artist Thapelo Dipatane, 42 was raised in Konyana Ward as the second-born in a family of six, and was literally born with a painting and drawing pencil in his hand.

“I just loved drawing,” Dipatane told Voice Entertainment. “Even before school, I found myself connecting lines with a pencil, drawing anything around me from cars, animals, and pictures from magazines,.” he said.

That curiosity soon found structure. Throughout primary and secondary school, he joined art clubs, sharpening his skills until completing his Cambridge studies.

His formal entry into the professional art world came in 2006 when he joined the Thapong Visual Art Centre, where seminars and mentorship programmes helped refine his talent.

“When you truly love something, you develop your skills naturally through daily practice,” he says.

Dipatane’s career began modestly with cartoon murals for preschools and children’s rooms, at a time when his knowledge of painting was limited.

“Those early jobs became my classroom. Painting cartoons forced me to learn how to mix paints and create colours. That’s why I proudly call myself a self-taught visual artist,” he says.

Over the years, his style evolved from cartoons to realistic, nature-inspired, portrait and abstract works. Today, his murals can be found in malls, bars, restaurants, salons, guest houses, lodges, shops and private homes.

“I don’t limit myself. If a client wants a mural anywhere, I do it,” he says.

Working in public spaces, particularly busy malls, presents challenges.

“The noise can be distracting and large murals demand maximum concentration. But the exposure is worth it. People stop, watch and ask questions even those who aren’t art lovers,” Dipatane says.

He adds that public reactions keep him motivated. “People say they’ve never seen someone so committed to their work. That pushes me to keep going.”

Among his standout achievements is a major mural commission at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) in Palapye.

“It’s the biggest project I’ve ever done,” he says.

The four-month project involved painting 25 pillars on the ground floor and eight walls on the first floor of a newly built campus building.

Despite the pressure and scale, he met the deadline, leaving the hiring company impressed.

“For an artist, client satisfaction is everything,” he says.