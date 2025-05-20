Celeb edition with EY Brizzy

From the quiet village of Verda to commanding the stage at Royal Aria, EY Brizzy is proving that nothing, not even blindness, can dim true talent. With his unique, genre-blending sound, the 26-year-old broke into the mainstream last year and has been on a meteoric rise ever since, winning fans through his raw lyrics and unforgettable live performances.

Who is EY Brizzy?

I’m Bryton S. Lee Eyman, originally from a small place called Verda in southern Kgalagadi. I’m the second born in a family of five kids, and the only one who is visually impaired. My stage name, EY Brizzy, comes from my names: ‘EY’ for Eyman and ‘Brizzy’ from Bryton.

You broke onto the scene in spectacular style last year; how are you finding the ride?

I actually started making music back in 2015, but breaking into the spotlight hasn’t been easy. It took a lot of hard work and patience. But last year, things really started moving. The love and support I’ve received has been amazing; it feels great to finally be recognised for doing what I love most: making music.

Many were blown away by your recent performance at the Chokoma Toro Music Festival. How did it feel performing on such a big stage like the Royal Aria?

Honestly, I was scared. I kept asking myself how I was going to face such a massive crowd. But it was also exciting because I’ve always dreamed of performing live and connecting with fans face to face – not just through Facebook or online. The energy from the crowd gave me the courage to deliver my best. Batswana really showed me love; I’ll never forget that moment!

Being visually impaired hasn’t stopped you from chasing your dreams. What keeps you going?

My passion for music drives me. Music heals me. It brings me peace and joy. It also feels like something I was meant to do, it fits who I am. Sure, there are challenges, but I choose not to focus on them. Instead, I focus on the talent God gave me and the passion that fuels me every day.

Tell us about these challenges?

Being blind comes with its own set of challenges. For example, I’ve always wished I could drive myself, but I had to accept that some things are beyond my control. Once you accept your reality, it becomes easier to focus on what you can do. I choose to focus on the positives and keep pushing forward.

You blend Hip-Hop, Motswako, Splash and even Pop. How would you describe your sound?

I’m a versatile artist. I don’t want to box myself into one genre. People might know me for rap, but I see myself as a musician, not just a rapper. I want the freedom to create across genres and express myself however I feel in the moment.

Tell us about your EP with Chokoma. How did the ‘Toro’ collab come about?

I actually reached out to Chokoma myself because I admired his music and what he stands for. I told him we needed to collaborate, and he was so open and kind about it. He even said, ‘I saw you playing the guitar, you’re really good.’ He was impressed by what I could do despite being visually impaired. Working with him was truly special. I see him as an angel who helped bring my talent to the world.

Your beautiful ‘Boitumelo’ feature with HanC earlier this year was another huge moment. How did that link-up happen?

That song was a game-changer. I had been talking to HanC on Facebook for a while; he used to react to my posts. Eventually, he reached out saying we should work on something together. When I jumped on the song, I gave it my all. The response from people was overwhelming. It really made me feel like I’m on the right path.

What inspires the lyrics and emotion in your music?

Life itself. I’m inspired by everyday experiences and emotions. I have a very logical mind when it comes to music, and writing lyrics comes naturally to me, it’s a gift. My words come straight from my mind and heart.

Describe your creative process; how do you write, record and perform your music?

I don’t write my lyrics down, I memorize everything. When I get to the studio, I record like any other artist. Being born blind means I’ve never seen anyone dance or perform, so I rely entirely on instinct when I’m on stage. I just do what comes naturally to my mind, and I’m glad that people understand and appreciate that.