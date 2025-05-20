Chasing sunsets with corona

Session shines bright in GC

Revellers gathered at Bojanala Waterfront en masse this past Saturday, chasing sunsets and relaxed vibes as the Gaborone leg of the Corona Sunsets Sessions took centre stage. Headlined by South African songbird, Shekhinah and Afro tech wizard, Karyendasoul, this edition was one for the ages.

The occasion brought a blend of stellar live performances and rocking DJs that kept the audience buzzing despite the chilly weather. The set-up was world class, befitting Corona’s status as an international brand. The various decorative stalls made for the perfect sun-kissed selfies, with illuminated Corona branding across the venue for those silhouetted night-time shots. And in case anyone forgot where they were, fridges crammed full of Corona and a mixologist whipping up Corona Cocktails and Mocktails were on hand as a reminder.

As for the music, Shekhinah brought an electric energy to complement the strong, rockstar performance of her live band as they belted out her hit ‘Suited’. The crowd chimed the chorus word-for-word in perfect harmony, Shekhinah swaying to the beat as she connected with the audience.

Karyendasoul was just as impressive with his soulful set. The DJ gave Afro tech junkies their fix, serving-up a well-calculated mix of popular songs weaved in between unreleased gems that left ‘Shazam’ stuck with no results. However, the standout performance came from a homegrown talent: BW’s very own, DJ Shawn Lee, who had revellers on their feet for his entire set. Blending Classic House numbers with up-tempo bangers, culminating in a trip down memory lane with an infusion of modern music, there was something to satisfy all tastes. It was a fine way to tow the line between the millennial and Gen Z audience.

Not to be outdone, Ancestral Rituals came through (as they always do!), thrilling with their unique technique of combining Afro house with live drums and clever choreography. Mophato Traditional Dance Group brought the heat – quite literally, as they had fire-breathing dancers tumbling across the stage. A combination of their athleticism and theatrics plus the awesome antics and danger of the fire spitters demanded your attention.

Despite having to beat the winter cold as the night progressed, the ever diverse DJ Scratch managed to close out with an Afro beats set underneath the bursting bombs of fireworks to cap an incredible night.