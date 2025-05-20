Truck driver dies in freak crash

Tsamaya residents woke up to devastating news yesterday of a horrific road crash that claimed the life of a truck driver in the early hours.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 4 am, involved a foreign-registered haulage truck parked along the roadside and a local one. Although the matter is still under investigation, preliminary reports from Tshesebe police indicate that the local truck, which was transporting coal, veered off its lane and smashed into the stationary foreign truck.

According to Tshesebe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi, both drivers were immediately rushed to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital. The 37-year-old Motswana driver was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the foreign driver sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

“The local truck was en-route to Francistown and the other one was parked beside the road facing northwards. The moving truck overturned, spilling the coal from its trailer. We managed to secure the spilled coal, and some officers remained at the scene to monitor the wreckage,” Phadi revealed.

The police chief urged drivers to use proper reflective signage when stopping along roadsides. “Truckers drive long distances and fatigue is a real danger, so we advise that they rest whenever they are tired, to avoid such incidents. They also have to desist from taking alcohol when driving,” he said.

Phadi further pleaded with members of the public to refrain from sharing sensitive information on social media as sometimes the information reaches the affected victim’s relatives before they are properly notified.