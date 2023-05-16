Celeb edition with Dj Enton

In the last year, alongside Chrispin the Drummer, DJ Enton has been producing hit-after-hit under their music production studio, Chambers Musiq. DJ Enton is the mastermind behind the sick beats in Thuto Rantao’s newly released ‘Ngiyakhumbula’ single, where he also shows off his insane vocals. The 25-year-old dropped out of College to follow his dreams […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Celeb Edition, Chrispin The Drummer, DJ Enton, Elvas Ntongana (DJ Enton), Entertainment, Just Wamey, Matty, Sbojo, SirMbizo, Thuto Rantao
Click to comment