Botswana Post Plan Big

In their efforts to take their services to the next level, BotswanaPost are eyeing expansion on two levels: locally and beyond Botswana’s borders.

A combination of the physical and digital, the ambitious operation will target the country’s rural areas, with the parastatal pushing to ensure all citizens have access to essential postal and financial services.

This includes opening new post offices, kiosks and Poso Malls around the country.

On top off increasing BotswanaPost’s accessibility, it also provides opportunities for local businesses to set-up shops within its Poso Malls.

The first Poso Mall was launched in Tati-Siding, with construction of a second one underway in Mmopane.

Additional post office developments, both renovations of existing facilities and building of new ones, will be announced later in the year.

As well as adding to its physical footprint, the postal giant is targeting big growth in the digital space.

Their online offerings include platforms such as: DigiPost, PosoMoney and Posa’it, created for both convenience and speed.

DigiPost allows users to access postal and financial services, while PosoMoney facilitates secure and efficient digital transactions.

Suitable for all devices and screen sizes, Posa’it is billed as ‘a user-friendly, all-in-one super app’.

Launched last December, the App offers a range of services, such as: buy airtime and electricity, pay DSTV subscription and funeral plan premiums, renew your post box and send and receive money through PosoMoney.

This is all part of the company’s evolution from a traditional post office into a more dynamic service provider, explained BotswanaPost Board Chairperson, Nathan Kgabi.

“The innovative strategies were set to ensure an accessibility of boutique services ranging from public to private service so as to uphold relations with the diverse stakeholders. Our strategic roadmap is set to leverage technology through digital transformation for improved service delivery and operational sustainability that will lead to growth and to continued social relations with our different stakeholders,” highlighted Kgabi, speaking at a recent media briefing.

Kgabi further revealed the government-owned entity have applied for a bank licence from Bank of Botswana (BoB).

“Another addition to bring in more innovative services to broaden the revenue stream, BotswanaPost seek to establish Poso Bank; the conduction of necessary logistics are ongoing. BotswanaPost commit to also maintain social relations with its stakeholders and adapt to the changing times by embracing innovation and technology while still providing in-person service,” added Kgabi.

Although it will not be easy, BotswanaPost Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cornelius Ramatlhakwane said they were up for the challenge.

“Challenges should never be seen as obstacles; instead, we must view them as opportunities to grow and adapt. It is essential for everyone to focus on the bigger picture and allow themselves to gravitate towards that bigger picture. By maintaining this perspective, we can overcome obstacles and turn them into stepping stones toward success,” noted Ramatlhakwane.