Who is fooling who?

Will he go or will he stay? Time will tell!

History is the best teacher and history always repeats itself in Zimbabwe.

Back in the days, the late former President Robert Mugabe would cling onto power, claiming he was doing so because it was the will of the people.

In the last couple of weeks and months, there has been talk of President Emmerson Mnangaga going beyond his two terms as his supporters have been mobilising throughout the country chanting the slogan; ‘2030 va Mnangagwa vanenge varipo vachitonga (Mnangagwa will still be the president in 2030)’.

His second and final term in office officially ends in 2028.

Addressing Zimbos in Beijing, China, Mnangagwa, however, maintained he will hand over power when the time comes as he sought to put to rest speculation that he intends to stay on.

Calling himself a constitutionalist, the President, who came into power in 2017 following a military coup, said he held dear the country’s constitution and would therefore not violate it, as it clearly stipulates two presidential terms.

Some people suspect he is not being genuine, insisting that if had no ambitions to extend his stay in office he would have long reigned in his supporters to stop campaigning for him.

“But all provinces are calling for a third term, why can’t he address the issue here at home to set the record straight,” wrote one Nyawodzam on X while UnathiAfrika said, “Do no believe any of this nonsense. That’s what they always do, pretend like he doesn’t want, and then turn around and claim the people want me and I can’t say no.”

“Behind the scenes, he will be urging comrades to continue with the slogan, 2030 ED will be there,” added Sekai Gombe.

I am also of the view that if the President was truly sincere, he would put a stop to this slogan as he has the power to do so.

Until then, I am sure most people will continue to believe we have another Mugabe in the making, willing to die in office claiming to be fulfilling the people’s wishes.

Of course it won’t be an easy walk in park for him to stay on as it means a constitutional amendment but then again, what Mnangagwa wants, Mnangagwa gets.

Meanwhile, the local currency, ZiG is living to die another day, just like other former currencies.

As of Wednesday, it was officially trading at US$1 to Z$13.80 and Z$27 on the parallel market, with calls to abandon it getting louder.

God knows what rate we will be trading at by the year end but the future is no doubt gloomy for the gold backed currency.