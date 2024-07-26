BNF want UDC direct members to join fraternal parties

Botswana National Front (BNF) has urged direct members of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to take up membership in the coalition’s fraternal parties.

This resolution was adopted during the BNF’s annual conference held on Sunday.

The coalition received direct members after the pulling out of Botswana Congress Party’s (BCP) from the UDC.

When exiting the UDC, some of the BCP members decided to remain behind and were given direct membership of the coalition.

Among the prominent figures who chose to stay within the UDC framework are Members of Parliament, Never Tshabang of Nkange and David Tshere of Mahalapye West, Onneetse Ramogapi of Palapye and Dithapelo Keorapetse of Selibe Phikwe West.

However, Political Analyst, Master Mfundisi questions the timing for the resolution.

“One would pause and ask why now when the elections are three months or so to be administered notwithstanding the BDP President prerogative to call such. UDC direct membership was a farce used to serve then embattled BCP MPs who defected to the UDC aka BNF. BNF is saving its own disappointing performance in the 2019 polls.” Mfundisi added that the four BCP of UDC MPs were enticed to defect to embattled UDC to save their political future if they wanted to stand for the 2024 polls.

He said that the BNF is weak in Nkange, Palapye, Mahalapye and Selibe Phikwe therefore could not find candidates hence the special dispensation of direct membership and subsequent dearth of challengers.

“If, the BNF had structures and potential candidates, we wouldn’t be witnessing instability seen in other places such as Molepolole and Mmopane where we have two candidates standing on UDC ticket. Now the UDC relies on these constituencies on the calibre of the former BCP MPs which is a tall order. BCP still has a large following and well oiled structures and leadership. The jury is out to determine the victors come October 2024.”