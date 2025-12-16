Ranaka in anger

*Village in despair as homes crack and bones unearthed

*Dust-choked residents demand action against quarry and local Kgosi

For many, mining and development projects herald a feeling of hope, progress and prosperity.

But for residents of Momare ward at Ranaka village, the opening of a quarry has only brought heartache, anger and broken dreams.

On Wednesday, during an address by Leader of the Opposition Dumelang Saleshando, their sorrow and anger poured out, painting a picture of broken promises and shattered peace.

The disgruntled residents exposed the human cost of the quarry operated by Builders Place (PTY) Ltd, which they never wanted in their backyard.

One of the residents, who is also a member of the Ranaka Concerned Citizens group that appealed to the Land Board against the quarry being granted a plot near residential homes, Rodgers Howell, revealed that a consent letter had been signed in 2021 by the village’s former VDC Chairperson and the Builders Place (Pty) Ltd Director Mpho Rowland.

He stated that the company was later given surface rights to 33.3 hectares of quarry land at Momare Ward.

“This is a plot that could have benefitted our residents greatly for residential plots. This company never did proper consultation with us. We later found out that they did not undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). We took the matter to Kgosi Moemedi Telekelo of Ranaka because we hoped the quarry would benefit us if placed properly. Unfortunately, Kgosi Telekelo turned us down, saying he would ensure Builders Place (Pty) Ltd was given the letter to commence their project,” he shared.

Howell’s voice shook as he described the deeper pain of how the quarry sits on the land where residents buried their loved ones.

“Last year, human bones were extracted from there, that is where our late family members rest. Our houses are cracked even, due to the basting. We invited Kgosi Telekelo, Rowland and district leaders to come and help us resolve the issue, but no one turned up,” he stated, his voice thick with emotion.

He explained that after fighting the issue for a long time, they made a petition to the Moshupa Sub Land Board Secretary, who acknowledged that the quarry directors were only aware that Momare Ward belonged to Khwahu Ward.

Residents said they would not have had a problem if the quarry were placed in Khwahu, as it is far from residential homes.

After years of fighting, they launched a petition to the Moshupa Sub Land Board.

Despite the Ngwaketse Land Board’s resolutions for the quarry to cease operations, it continued to operate.

According to a letter dated 20 September 2024 from Ngwaketse Land Board to the Director of Builders Place (Pty) Ltd, titled “Builders Place / Pending substantive case: Petition against allocation of quarry plot at Ranaka to Builders Place / Moshupa Sub Land Board,” the board considered the matter during its meeting on 18 September 2024.

The letter stated that the board heard the case in the absence of the appellant and their attorney, despite the hearing date having been agreed upon in their presence on 22 August 2024.

The board stated that after hearing submissions from the Moshupa Sub Land Board and Ranaka petitioners, it resolved to dismiss the appeal.

It upheld the Moshupa Sub Land Board’s December 2022 resolution and approved the cancellation of the surface rights granted on 25 July 2022 and ending 24 July 2027.

The board further resolved that Builders Place (Pty) Ltd and Kgosi Telekelo misled the Moshupa Sub Land Board into allocating the plot.

It noted that the quarry lies about 90m from a built-up area, contrary to Section 60(1)(a) and (b) of the Mining and Minerals Act CAP 66:01.

It also stated that clause 6 of the surface rights permit had been breached, as operations adversely affected nearby properties.

The letter stated that during a site visit on 6 September 2024, the Land Board observed a burrow pit operating within the quarry plot without a surface rights permit.

It ordered that Builders Place (Pty) Ltd immediately cease operations, surrender the surface rights permit to the Moshupa Sub Land Board, and vacate the premises.

It also resolved that the company must rehabilitate the area within three months from the date of the resolution.

“The quarry is still operating, and our Kgosi takes it as business as usual. Banaka, we should not be exploited. We have concerns about our leadership. Saleshando, go to Parliament and speak on our behalf,” Howell lamented, his anger giving way to desperation.

“We want Kgosi Telekelo removed for now until matters are resolved, and we want a forensic audit of this quarry,” he concluded, his eyes glistening with frustration.

Most residents raised numerous concerns that the quarry poses health risks due to dust emissions, and they condemned Kgosi Telekelo for not taking their concerns seriously.

Sadie Ramorwa, said Kgosi Telekelo should be stopped from performing his Kgotla duties. “He is a Mongwaketse, he doesn’t care about us. O jesitswe sengwe (he has been given a cut).”

Responding to the villagers’ grievances, Saleshando promised to follow up on the matter to establish whether the quarry was allocated legally, whether consequences were considered, and what will be done about the damaged houses and the human remain that were found. “We will come back,” he assured.