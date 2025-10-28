BCP’s southern hope

Brooks promises to bring real change in Kgalagadi South

As the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) attempts to make inroads into the southern part of the country, the party has entrusted its hopes in the hands of Tshepang David Brooks, it’s candidate for the upcoming Kgalagadi-South by-election.

Brooks who came into the political scene in 2019 as an Alliance for Progressives (AP) council candidate for Tsabong South ward, has since switched camps, moving from Tswelelo ya Botlhe for Kgololo, where he is now contesting for a parliamentary seat. The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA had a chat with the soft spoken yet determined BCP candidate to learn more about his political ambitions and challenges on the campaign trail.

When did you develop interest in politics?

I grew up in a politically conscious environment and I was pro-opposition. However, I officially joined active politics in 2019 when I represented the AP as a council candidate for Tsabong South Ward. In 2020 I joined the Kgalagadi Landboard as a board member and took a break from active politics. I later joined BCP this year.

How have you settled into the BCP?

I have settled in well in the BCP. The party aligns perfectly well with my vision for politics.

How is the campaign progressing?

The campaign is going well. The party is well appreciated and the people here are eager to connect with our message. But most interestingly, our president is widely admired, and the community looks forward to meeting him in person.

What are the main challenges you are facing?

The major challenges we are facing is the vastness of the constituency and the language barrier. Some of my campaign team members do not come from that area. So communication with the constituents is a bit of a problem, but we’re finding ways to bridge the gap.

Besides being the party’s unanimous choice, why should the people of Kgalagadi South vote for you?

The people of Kgalagadi should vote for me because of my track record. I was fortunate God placed me in this area to serve my people when I was a civil servant. I worked for Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agancy (CEDA) where I helped a lot of people, especially from low-income backgrounds to access funding. I have also served in the Kgalagadi District Tender Adjudication Committee where I experienced firsthand corruption and nepotism in tendering. I am a very vocal person and have the same qualities as the late Dr Chimbombi. I am an all rounder who presents cases with facts.

If elected, what will be your top priority in your first 100 days?

Firstly, I’ll tackle issues of land. There have been many instances where I swayed our board to understand the economic value of land and heed the needs of the applicants.

Then I’ll focus on community outreach. I worked with a lot of schools in my constituency during prize giving ceremonies. I was also a sponsor for our local team, Black Rangers while they played in the First Division- South league. There are also many young people that I assisted with business proposals. UDC has taken government but administratively nothing has changed. It’s important to change some policies.

Would you collaborate with politicians from the ruling party if it benefitted your constituency, even if it went against party lines?

Yes, the people’s interests have to come first. We have a diversity of tribes and different languages in my constituency. I’ll advocate for inclusive communication in all government offices and support initiatives that create real jobs, regardless of which party introduces them.

The constituency has immense tourism potential. What’s you plan to attract investment and promote community-based tourism.

Tourism will definitely transform our region. We need guest houses inside the parks. We have four tourism concessions which we will ensure benefit local communities directly, rather than outside investors.

What specific initiatives will you initiate to create sustainable jobs for young people of Kgalagadi South, not just temporary ones?

We need relaxed policies that do not hinder youth from opening successful businesses. I intend to create a friendly environment for innovation and small business development that leads to lasting employment.