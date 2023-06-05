Another mob remanded for abduction

Following last month’s incidents in which two Molepolole men were abducted and assaulted in an apparent mob justice, the court granted bail to suspects in the first two groups and also remanded another batch involving a woman and four men. Just a week after granting bail to fifteen suspects, Molepolole Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi, last […]
In this article:abduction, assault, Daisy Kgosimotho, Dikabo Mophuting, Keemenao Ntshonyane, Mokao Motsiane, Molepolole Magistrate Court, Simon Ramotswa
