Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Another mob remanded for abduction

By

Published

IN CUSTODY: The five accused were denied bail

Following last month’s incidents in which two Molepolole men were abducted and assaulted in an apparent mob justice, the court granted bail to suspects in the first two groups and also remanded another batch involving a woman and four men. Just a week after granting bail to fifteen suspects, Molepolole Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi, last […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Latest News

Murder suspect assaults magistrate

Molepolole Magistrates’ Court session came to an abrupt recess last Tuesday morning when a murder suspect launched an attack on the unsuspecting presiding magistrate....

25/05/2022
Child negligence lands mother in court Child negligence lands mother in court

Latest News

Child negligence lands mother in court

Young mum was found chillin with male friends. A remorseful young mother who was in court for child negligence cried helplessly as she tried...

24/05/2022

Latest News

Herdboy remanded for assaulting colleague

A Zimbabwean man is fighting for his life at Nyangabgwe Hospital after he was hit with something suspected to be a metal rod on...

02/11/2021

Latest News

Debonairs assault suspect arrested

Following a video footage that went viral on social media showing a man assaulting another at Riverwalk Mall's Debonairs restaurant, Urban Police have arrested...

05/03/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.