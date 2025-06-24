A star from the salt pans

DJ Clark’s sweet set opens big doors

On 30th May, thousands of people from across the country descended on the Nata Bird Sanctuary for the first edition of the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans Challenge.

While the main attraction was the horse race, the evening music festival was a big part of the fun.

From South Africa’s Lekompo pioneers, Kharishma and Shandesh, to local stars Charma Gal, Lioness Ratang, Juu Matere and a few well known DJs, the star-studded line-up lived up to its billing.

Amongst them was 25-year-old Onalethuso Gaothobogwe, a little known DJ from Gweta village, currently plying his trade in Nata under the name DJ Clark.

A resident DJ at Palm Groove bar, Clark was a largely unknown entity when he rocked the stage at the Bird Sanctuary, save perhaps for a few elbow benders who frequent the Nata night life.

In fact DJ Clark’s name was the last one on the show flyer.

“This was my first big booking,” admitted Gaothobogwe in an interview with Voice Entertainment following his outstanding debut performance which has quickly opened doors for him.

Growing up in Gweta, a 100km away from Nata, Gaothobogwe fell in love with music as a boy, inspired by DJ La Timmy, who back then was on Flavour Dome.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to do what he was doing,” notes the talented youth.

By the time he completed his junior school, he had already downloaded Cross DJ for android, a software he used to make mix tapes on his phone.

“In 2019 I bought a laptop, and downloaded more software and continued to make mixes,” he said.

Fast-forward six years, in his first major gig, and in front of some of the finest DJs in the country, DJ Clark delivered an unforgettable Deep House and Afro-tech set.

As well as a standing ovation from the live audience, the young music-maker received rave reviews on social media; a week later he was a resident DJ on the DropBoy with VVA DJ Booth on Yarona FM.

“The growth and recognition following my performance has been instant. I’m hoping for more bookings so I can show my talent to the rest of the country’s music lovers,” he said.

From playing in bars, wedding and parties, DJ Clark is now hungry to go all the way into production through his company Clark Audio Entertainment. He plans to invest in equipment to become a fully fledged DJ, with the ability to create his own music, just like his idol, DJ LA Timmy.

The young man came, saw and conquered. From his name being the last on the flyer, DJ Clark is now on everyone’s lips.