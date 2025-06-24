Shaka fever hits BW

Botswana glimpses greatness at Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere

MultiChoice Botswana and the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB), last weekend lit up New Capitol Cinemas at Acacia Mall, with an exclusive pre-screening of the highly anticipated Shaka iLembe Season 2.

The colourful event brought together media personalities, creative industry professionals and cultural custodians for an unforgettable evening of African storytelling.

The event marked a significant celebration of premium African content, as invited guests were treated to a preview of the epic continuation of the series that captivated audiences across the continent when it first launched Season 1 in 2023. The screening not only showcased the power of locally resonant storytelling but also reaffirmed MultiChoice Botswana’s commitment to partnering with local entities to elevate African stories and talent.

“Shaka iLembe is more than a television series; it’s a reclamation of African history through a cinematic lens. At MultiChoice Botswana, we are proud to bring our audiences stories that are not only beautifully produced but deeply rooted in our continent’s legacy,” said MultiChoice Botswana Managing Director, Stephanie Pillay. “This story of power, resilience and identity resonates with Botswana’s own narrative and reminds us of the importance of preserving and celebrating who we are, through the art of storytelling.”

The event also served as a platform to spark dialogue around future collaboration between MultiChoice Botswana and NACB which seeks to drive a pivotal convergence between access, exposure and creativity.

Both parties expressed a strong commitment to deepening this partnership and developing initiatives that support content development, skills transfer and the telling of uniquely Batswana stories on regional and global stages.

Otsetswe Koboyankwe, Acting Chief Executive Officer of NACB, echoed the sentiment: “Our partnership with MultiChoice Botswana is a celebration of African heritage and storytelling excellence. Shaka iLembe itself offers a powerful example of how film can preserve, reimagine, and promote our rich cultures across the continent, and we stand for exactly that. We would like to see creators and filmmakers in Botswana mirror such efforts and sell our Botswana cultures through stories like these.”

Acknowledging that there is still significant room for broader partnerships across the creative sector in order for the industry to reach its full capacity, Koboyankwe added, “We recognize that more still needs to be done to advance the industry and we believe that through collaborative efforts between ourselves and the industry, we will build a tightly knit and sustainable industry that will make immense contributions to the overall economy of Botswana.”

MultiChoice Botswana has emphasized commitment to its mission of bringing Africa’s best stories to life, and in partnership with NACB, it has further pledged to ensuring Batswana are not only a witness to the stories of others, but well suited to tell their own on a global stage.