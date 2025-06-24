Maun’s Art and Craft Exhibition with a difference

Creatives living with disability in Maun will hold a one-day Art and Craft Exhibition on Saturday 2nd August to showcase their talent as well as advocate for disability inclusion.

Organised by Re-A-Dira Society for Disabled, the event takes place under the theme ‘Unleashing Potential for People Living with Disability’ and will honour the unique talent of society members.

The organisation’s Chairperson, 52-year-old blind singer/guitarist Gaoabiwe Thapson told Voice Entertainment the gathering will be a special celebration, highlighting what it means for the disabled community to stand together and show-up for each other.

“We will be celebrating diversity of minds, showcasing that being physically disabled does not mean mentally disabled. A physical disability is only a limitation to certain tasks but just like everyone else, we have varied talents and abilities and that is why we are coming together and for each other to display what we are all about, that we also can create employment, we can come up with means of supporting ourselves and each other and be financially independent.”

The exhibition will be held Cool Run Garden in Xhabara ward from 09:00 hours until 16:00 hrs.

It will be followed by a fun blindfold dinner at the same venue later in the evening, culminating into a night of live music and dance.

“At the exhibition, society members will display and promote their artistic work and products. As you may be aware generally disabled people are very creative, they utilise their hands to create different products to sell and that is their means of survival. So among products that will be on display may include crafts such as leather works, weaved baskets and many others crafts. As for the dinner, it will be as exciting, Diners will be blindfolded. We want people to experience challenges of blindness. It will be a fun event really,” explained Thapson.

As for the music, although he was not in a position to confirm any names, Thapson promised a night to remember.

“We are unable to drop names at the moment because we are yet to get confirmation from those invited,” admitted the folklore guitarist and musician who recently converted to Gospel music and will be among the performers on the night.

“We are trying to raise funds for our organisation. As you may recall, it was only launched last year and we have not been able to raise much for the organisation,” he said.

To access all the three events one has to buy a P100 ticket or a table of five at P500. A VIP ticket goes for P150 or P750 for a table of five.

Tickets are available for sale in Maun as of this week.